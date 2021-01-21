Dr. Judith Gay named interim president of Erie County Community College

An interim president is named for the Erie County Community College.

It was announced Dr. Judith Gay will be taking on the role after a unanimous vote Wednesday night by the Erie County Community College Board of Trustees.

Currently, Dr. Gay serves as Vice President of the Community College of Philadelphia.

Dr. Gay says she is taking on this role because she has always had an interest in the underlying purpose of having this sort of education.

“The idea that Erie wants to have that access point available to the members of the community is important to me. It’s not about place, it’s not about where I am from, it’s about the importance of education, because it does transform lives and because community colleges are about democratizing education,” said Dr. Judith Gay, interim president, Erie County Community College.

According to Erie County Community College Chairman Ron DiNicola, the board hopes to appoint a permanent president by June.