Gannon University’s president seat will be vacant for the first time in 11 years.

President Keith Taylor is stepping down from the position he has held since 2011.

Dr. Taylor said this will give him more time to spend with his wife and kids.

This plan has been in place for months and gives the university board more time to start the process to find his successor.

“The process that the board has put together, September will be the first step of making sure that the company has a voice as to what are we looking for, what’s needed by the university going forward in the next leader,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, PHD, Gannon University President.

Dr. Taylor is unsure who will replace him, but there is one person from his leadership team that will go through the interview process come October.