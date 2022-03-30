(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, stopped at the LECOM Achievement Center during his visit to Erie on Wednesday, March 30.

Oz met with officials at the Achievement Center and received a tour of the facility.

The candidate is looking to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

Earlier Wednesday, Oz and three other candidates took part in a live forum at the Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA).

Following the forum, Dr. Oz toured McDowell High School and met with the Superintendent of Schools as well as the principal.