Kids at a local school got a special treat for Dr. Seuss Day.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember read “Green Eggs and Ham” to a class full of kids at St. Benedict Education Center Wednesday. The students made “Cat in the Hat” hats and read along with the mayor in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

The education director said she was thrilled Mayor Schember decided to come read to their Head Start classroom.

“I think it’s really important for our children to see who’s in leadership positions in our city. It helps connect them with community helpers, community outreach. I think it’s great for him, like he was saying, to see the future of Erie,” said Alyssa Kissell, education coordinator, St. Benedict Education Center.

Mayor Schember will also read to students at Grover Cleveland and Harding elementary schools.