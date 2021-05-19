Dr. Tyler Titus declares victory in race for Erie County Executive

One Democratic candidate for Erie County Executive is declaring victory.

Dr. Tyler Titus made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon outside the Erie County Court House.

Titus is currently 209 votes ahead of opponent Carl Anderson, making for a close race.

Titus says while his name may be on the ballot, the victory is for more people than just himself.

“The victory is ours. This victory belongs to the working people of Erie County. This victory belongs to those who want new leadership and who believe in Erie’s future.” Dr. Titus said.