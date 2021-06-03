Drag queen superstar in Erie to perform at fundraiser benefiting The Zone

One of the most famous drag queens in the world is back home in Erie to help raise money for a local business.

Justin Honard is a Fort LeBoeuf graduate who now calls Los Angeles home, spending time with his extended family and friends in Pennsylvania.

While this looks like any other homecoming, Justin is actually an international star, considered one of the top drag queens. He is known as “Alaska” and Alaska is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2.

“It’s wild, now I’m grateful every single day for the timing, it’s luck and it’s lovely. Drag has magic powers, it brings people together and makes people happy and we need that.” Honard said,.

Drag bringing people together in Erie with events hosted by local drag queen Rebecca Mae selling out. She hosts weekly viewing parties at the zone for Drag Race and she came up with the idea of a fundraiser for The Zone and getting Alaska to return for a performance.

“This is amazing. First of all, it’s for a good cause because of The Zone. There’s so many bars and gay bars, especially, in so much trouble because of COVID gave her some, especially, are in so much trouble because of COVID. This is great, we get to help out The Zone, which is a safe place for so many people.” Honard said.

So many people wanting to see Alaska perform in person, the shows sold out in less than a hour.

“Drag is touching more people now than it ever has. I think that’s great, it’s bringing all these people together just for this show. We’re having more family members coming out of the woodwork to come see the show and we had it at the last family reunion. It’s wild.” Honard said.

What’s next for Honard?? Well, JET 24 Action News has the exclusive.

“I’m literally excited, I haven’t even talked about it anywhere. I wrote a book about my life and it’s coming out kind of soon. We’re going to be announcing it pretty soon. This is the first place that I breathed a word of it.” Honard said.