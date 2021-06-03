Drag queen superstar in Erie to perform at fundraiser benefiting The Zone

One of the most famous drag queens in the world is back home in Erie this week to help raise money for local business.

Justin Honard, known around the world as “Alaska” and the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars II, is in town to perform in two sold out shows to benefit The Zone.

Like many businesses, The Zone has lost a lot of revenue over the past year.

When Erie’s own Rebecca Mae reached out, Justin was more than happy to help.

“I’m here to do Drag. This my first time ever in every show ever in Erie since I’ve done Drag Race. I’ve been to, like, every continent except Antarctica. I’m hoping to go to Antarctica someday, but I’m more excited about Erie said.” Honard said.

The two shows are sold out Friday night. If Justin’s family has any say, he’ll be back again performing at a larger venue in Erie once again.