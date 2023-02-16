Penncrest School District continued to receive pushback from the community following a building study that was rumored to support a potential school closure.

That study showed that their secondary schools are functioning at less than 50 percent capacity.

It’s the latest instance of drama surrounding the school district but, the district is hoping to turn a new leaf.

Many residents within the Penncrest School District have lost faith in their schoolboard, but board members hope to earn their trust back.

Plans started to take shape in Crawford County Thursday night as the Penncrest School District was deciding how to move forward following a building study.

On Monday Feb. 13, the findings of that study, conducted by construction-based firm Thomas and Williamson, were revealed.

It showed their high schools were operating far below each building’s student capacity.

Rumors swirled around the district that Cambridge Springs, running at 34 percent capacity, may close.

However, a representative from the Penncrest School Board said they have no intentions of shutting it down

“You can never say never, but there’s no will on the board right now to close any schools from what anybody’s heard,” said Jeff Brooks, Penncrest School Director.

Over 250 residents showed out to Monday’s meeting, hoping to speak out in what was the latest instance of drama within Penncrest.

Between book bans, board members resigning due to infighting, and lawsuits, one district resident said that they all contribute to people not wanting to move to Penncrest.

“A lot of people aren’t moving to the area because the school district is controversial. One school board member sues another, they’re not listening to their attorney’s advice, so the attorney quits, that’s more dysfunctional than the Simpsons were,” said Art Hoffman, a district resident.

One board member shared with WFXP what he said needs to change in order to earn the public’s trust back.

“Recently, Penncrest has gotten a lot of bad press. And we’ve earned it,” said Jeff Brooks, Penncrest School Director.

“We’ve had a lot of decisions behind closed doors or appear to be behind closed doors, decisions appear to be made before board meetings without the public discussion, and if we’re going to move forward and get the people to believe anything we do and get our focus back in the classroom, then we need to earn that back and that’s by being open and honest. I think we had more of that tonight,” he continued.

Penncrest is looking to create a community committee to directly communicate with the board about what the community wants and needs.