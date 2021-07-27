Drive by birthday celebration takes place for 99-year-old Girard woman

A drive by celebration took place on Tuesday to honor a Girard woman on her 99th birthday.

Horns honked and well wishes came from those taking part in the birthday parade.

Betty Billings had no idea that her family had planned this parade in her honor to celebrate her big day.

Betty, along with family and friends, watched as the parade led by the Girard Police Department passed by.

“I can’t believe it. I really can’t and it’s wonderful to have such a good day, and friends and loved ones. I’m very fortunate,” said Betty Billings, Celebrating her 99th Birthday.

The birthday parade started at the Girard Alliance Church and passed her home on Hathaway Street.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list