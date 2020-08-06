Drive-by parade held for retiring Erie Insurance employee

A retiring Erie Insurance employee gets a surprise send-off.

Friends, family and colleagues surprising Denise Lorei with a drive-by retirement parade.

Lorei has worked at Erie Insurance for the last 12 years and was shocked to see those closest to her celebrating her time with the company. She says she is blessed to have such great people in her life.

“I’m just so grateful for everyone in my life, and for what the company’s meant to me for these years. For everyone else that’s been with me for the whole ride of my life, I’m really blessed.” Lorei said.

Lorei’s last day at Erie Insurance is next week.