Drive-thru AHN Festival of Trees taking place this weekend at Fairview Business Park

The annual AHN Saint Vincent Festival of Trees will look a lot different this year. The event will be a drive-thru light experience and will take place at the Fairview Business Park.

This year there will be a gallery of trees, which will be a virtual experience. Families will also be able to see Santa Claus from their cars as a safety precaution.

The most magical part of the event, all funding will help Saint Vincent Hospital, Children’s Miracle Network and the Health Food Center for those in need.

“You get everything in one location, but this year due to the changes in covid we did split things up differently. You still will be able to view and vote for your favorite tree this year, but everything will be done online,” said Ashley Ross, Children’s Miracle Network.

The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.