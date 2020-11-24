Drive-thru Community Thanksgiving Dinner taking place at Booker T. Washington Center

Members of the community continue to give back by feeding those in need.

Members of the Second Baptist Church, and others in the community, are holding a Thanksgiving drive-thru event that’s happening today.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the Booker T. Washington Center to tell us more about today’s event.

Members of community centers want to make sure those who need to be fed are stuffed this week. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be a typical Thanksgiving dish of turkey, green beans, mash potatoes and stuffing.

Booker T. Washington, the Erie African American Clergy and Walmart helped sponsor the event.

It’s taking place at the Booker T. Washington Center today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as a contact free, drive-thru.

200 meals are expected to help feed many in the community.

Catherine Higgenbottom, the organizer of the event, says it has been in her heart to make this event happen for the people in our community since it can be a very trying time for many because of the pandemic.

“We still have people that are homeless, people that are without, people who have lost their jobs, struggling to find a way to feed their families. I just wanted to be able to bless somebody else during this time,” said Catherine Higgenbottom, organizer.

The distribution will take place in the back parking lot of the Booker T. Washington Center. Everyone must remain in their cars during the meal pick-up.