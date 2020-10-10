Drive-thru flu shot takes place at UPMC Hamot Primary Care Office

A drive thru flu shot clinic took place today at a parking lot on State Street.

The clinic treated patients with scheduled appointments from two of Hamot’s primary care offices.

The clinic was held outdoors so that some patients especially those with pre-existing conditions can receive a flu shot outside instead of visiting an office.

Today there were 150 patients scheduled for flu shots which they could receive without leaving their car.

If a patient gets a flu shot they’re probably 40-60% less likely to have to go see a doctor for the flu. so we are really encouraging it this year and it’s been my experience so far that patients seem to be more willing to get flu shots this year,” said Dr. Anthony Behm, Internal Medicine Physician.

The CDC is recommending people get their flu shots as soon as possible so that the system is not overwhelmed during the flu season.