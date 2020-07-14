Drive-thru fundraising gaining popularity

As the pandemic continues to cancel or change the way we experience some of our favorite summer festivals, drive-thru style events are growing in popularity.

Like other organizations who have hosted the drive-thru style say it’s a learning game with a great payoff.

As the pandemic continues, many organizations have changed the way they raise funds, while continuing to hold events.

The latest trend- drive-thru fundraisers.

From the ANNA Shelter’s fair-food themed event, which brought out over 3,00 people to Greek Fest also seeing major success.

For the ANNA Shelter team, it was blast.

“So much fun, really amazing and humbling to see the support of our community was awesome,” said Ruth Thompson, the executive director of the ANNA Shelter.

Another annual event will carry on their tradition with a drive-thru style is the North East Fire Department’s Cherry Festival.

How did it all come together?

“We had a food truck here called the rusty wheel that offered their services if we could come up with a plan and we did,” said David Meehl, North East Fire Chief.

This year will be the same as years past, only a drive-thru style to keep everyone socially distant.

Out of the organizations that have to this drive-thru set up; they say the goal is to ultimately keep some type of normalcy and tradition alive within the community

“We want to try and keep with somewhat a normal tradition, like I said we’re having it normal days this week as the normal cherry festival week would have been the 75th,” said Meehl.

For the ANNA Shetler, they plan on hosting another drive-thru fundraiser called Bark-A-Cue later this month.

” It’s to-go a barbeque theme. We’re excited about it. We’ll be working with local vendors. So that will be a big help as well,” said Thompson.

The event goes from today, Tuesday through Friday, July 14 to 17 from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Saturday July 18 from noon to 8 p.m.

Still to come is Erie’s St. Paul’s Italian Fest that will also be a drive-thru event this year.