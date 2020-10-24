Drive-thru Greek festival takes place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Another drive-thru Greek Fest took place today as long lines of cars lined up against West Lake Middle School.

The chairman of the festival is calling it a Fall, Greek Octoberfest.

Members of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church are trying to raise money with this festival before the weather could interfere.

Assumption Church has also had to cancel many of their other fundraising events due to the pandemic.

The chairman of the festival said that though the drive-thru event started at noon, some people showed up early ready for Greek food.

“There was a lady here at 10:30 a.m. reading a book and waiting in line and I warned her it might take a while and she seemed totally happy with it. It seems to be moving alright now,” said Mike Geanous, Co-Chairman of the Greek Festival.

Geanous added that the annual Greek Festival this Summer saw nearly 1,000 cars for the weekend and were hopeful for a large turnout today.