(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– State Representative Bob Merski is inviting the public to drive up and learn whether their license is up to par, and apply for a new one free of charge if need be.

According to a release, Rep. Merski, D-Erie, AAA East Central and Pennsylvania State Police Troop E have partnered for the event where motorists can drive up and have their license plates inspected and help apply for a new one if necessary.

The event is set to take place on May 31 at the AAA Erie office at 6660 Peach Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is weather dependent. The event will be rescheduled should there be inclement weather that day.

Pennsylvania state law says that vehicles are prohibited from driving if the plate is blistered, peeling or discolored, lost reflectivity, or has at least one number or letter that can’t be identified from 50 feet away.

“Motorists will have an opportunity to fill out the MV-44 application for a replacement plate, and a state trooper on site will sign off on the form if the plate qualifies. At a later date, after the paperwork is processed by PennDOT, folks will be notified that it is time to pick up their plates. It’s a great chance for motorists to address an important but sometimes overlooked issue,” said Rep. Merski.

Anyone that wants to fill out the MV-44 application form before the event can pick up a copy from Merski’s district office located at 3901 Liberty St. in Erie.