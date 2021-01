Emergency crews were busy this morning putting out a car fire.

Crews were called to Route 98 and 198 just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was able to make it out of the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the vehicle noticed smoke coming from inside the car and pulled over. Before long, the entire car was engulfed.

Crews from the Hayfield Fire Department arrived quickly because the incident took place near the fire station.