There are new charges for the suspect accused of killing volunteer firefighter Shawn Giles.

Dawann Simmons, 41, now faces additional charges after he allegedly struck firefighter Giles with a vehicle as he was directing traffic at an accident scene.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Simmons faces a total of 11 charges.

Homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, recklessly endangering, and emergency response and unsafe speeds were added charges at thursdays preliminary hearing.

Simmons next court appearance is a formal arraignment in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. A date has not been set.