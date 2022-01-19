Driver and child passenger uninjured from one car accident on West 12th Street

West-bound lanes of West 12th Street near the Erie International Airport were shut down for a time following a one-car accident.

The driver of the Jeep Patriot rolled the vehicle over on its side just before 3 p.m. today.

The driver and a child passenger were uninjured from this accident.

Millcreek Fire Department believes the driver ran up onto a snowbank where the lane narrows due to snow being piled along the road.

