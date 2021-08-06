Driver arrested after bringing down tree, utility pole and power lines on Iroquois Ave. overnight

First responders in Harborcreek were called out to the scene of what was originally reported as a tree down blocking Iroquois Ave., but quickly turned into a rescue operation.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Once on the scene in the 6200 block of Iroquois Ave., firefighters realized there was a car under a fallen tree with a person trapped inside.

Apparently the driver struck the tree, causing it to come down.

Penelec was called to the scene, as the tree also brought down power lines and a utility pole… complicating the rescue efforts.

The man was eventually able to make his way out of the vehicle, with the help of first responders. He was taken into custody by state police. There is no word on what charges he could be facing.

No serious injuries were reported. Iroquois Ave. between Buffalo Road and Troop Road was closed early this morning due to the accident.

