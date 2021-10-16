Driver arrested after leading police on an early morning high speed chase

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Erie Police were engaged in a high speed pursuit early Saturday morning.

Police pulled over an individual driving a Honda Accord who was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The individual then fled the scene leading police on the high speed chase.

The chase began at 17th and Cherry and ended at the 6300 block of Cherry Street extension.

The chase ended when the Honda Accord crashed into a wall.

A 41-year-old female was arrested on DUI charges and fleeing the scene. She is currently held in the Erie County Jail awaiting arraignment.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists