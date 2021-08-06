Driver arrested after losing control, getting stuck on train tracks in Harborcreek overnight

Another car accident took place early Friday on Iroquois Ave. in Harborcreek.

According to reports from the scene, a vehicle traveling near Boyer Road and Iroquois Ave. lost control, left the roadway and got stuck on the Wabtec train tracks around 2 a.m. Friday.

The driver did suffer a head injury. He was also taken from the scene by state police.

At this time, there is no word on any charges.

