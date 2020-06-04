Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Erie Police cruiser

An Erie Police cruiser is damaged following a crash.

According to Erie Police, around 11:45 Wednesday, a car crashed into a police cruiser at the intersection of West 23rd Street and Liberty Streets after a car went through a stop sign.

Police say the cruiser came to rest on a utility pole and the officer inside the car was taken to the hospital for multiple x-rays.

The traveling car then hit a parked car on West 23rd and the woman believed to be the passenger reportedly fled the scene, but went to an area hospital later for minor injuries.

The alleged driver is 24-year old Omar McNair. McNair is being charged with driving under the influence, driver required to be licensed and other related charges.