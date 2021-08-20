Driver arrested for DUI after hitting 2 parked cars on Liberty St. overnight







Erie Police have taken a man into custody after he crashed his vehicle into two parked cars overnight.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday when Erie County 911 got calls for an accident in the 2400 block of Liberty Street.

According to Erie Police, a 20-year-old man apparently lost control of his car while driving south on Liberty Street, striking two cars parked along the roadway.

All three cars were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported. The driver was taken into police custody and is facing DUI charges.

