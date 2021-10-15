Driver arrested for DUI after leading police on pursuit, crashing into utility pole overnight





One person was taken into police custody, another was taken to the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Erie overnight.

According to State Police, the crash happened near the intersection of East 28th and Perry Streets in Erie. This, after the driver led police on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the car collided with a utility pole, injuring the passenger who was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver was taken into custody and is facing charges for driving under the influence.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists