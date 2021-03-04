Driver arrested for DUI after Thursday evening box truck rollover accident













A one-vehicle accident causes serious damage to a truck and leaves a mess in one Erie neighborhood.

According to reports from the scene, a box truck struck a power pole with the trailer of its rig, shearing the pole in two while making a turn on East 28th Street near Parade Street.

The driver then swerved and drove the truck into another pole, damaging the front of the vehicle.

The accident also destroyed the trailer, leaving debris strewn down East 28th Street.

The driver was arrested for DUI, according to Erie Police.

There are currently no injuries being reported.