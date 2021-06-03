Driver arrested for suspected DUI after losing control, hitting a home with his pickup truck

An accident involving a pickup truck crashing into a home results in the driver being taken into police custody.

Calls came in just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a car into a building. It happened in the 1200 block of East 28th Street.

Erie Police say that a man driving a pickup truck apparently failed to stop at an intersection. He then lost control of the vehicle, slamming into a nearby home. Both the home and the truck were damaged.

A building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the damage to the home.

The man driving was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.