The man charged in the fatal pedestrian accident in downtown Erie this summer is going to trial.

Edmon Green waived all charges Thursday afternoon including homicide by vehicle while DUI.

This comes after Green allegedly hit June Mathis with his car on Aug. 12 outside the Kings Rook Night Club. Mathis later died of his injuries.

Despite facing felony charges, Green posted bond and has been released from prison. The victim’s family said they are seeking justice for June Mathis.

“He lost his life Aug. 21 and he got hit Aug. 12, it’s just sad because my niece and my nephew don’t have their dad and it’s just selfish that he gets to walk out and my brother is not here with his family,” said Aquasha Mathis, victim’s sister.

A trial date has not been set and Green remains on bond.