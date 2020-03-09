Driver crashes vehicle into pole in Sunday evening rollover accident

A speeding car veered off the road, sheared off an electric pole and rolled over.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, that is an eyewitness account of an accident that happened Sunday evening on West Lake Road and Richardson Drive in Lake City.

Police say the vehicle was traveling down West Lake Road going about 90 to 100mph. The driver tried to pass another vehicle but veered off the road. Police had to close down West Lake Road for a time, but it is now back open to traffic.

State Police report the driver is suspected of a DUI. They continue to investigate