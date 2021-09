Emergency crews in Wattsburg were called to a one vehicle wreck on Saturday afternoon.

This happened around 3:30 at Lucky Drag City located in the 9000 block of Jones Road.

The vehicle rolled over and the male driver had to be extracted.

A helicopter was also requested at the scene.

This is a developing story.

