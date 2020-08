One man is facing DUI charges after running his car off the road overnight.

First responders were called to the area of Route 19 near Sharp Road in Waterford around 2 a.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger did not suffer any major injuries, however, the driver was taken into custody for a suspected DUI.

Charges are expected to be filed.