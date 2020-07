Another accident was reported in the 1200 block of West 26th Street which left a mess for first responders over night.

This happened just before 2 a.m. on July 6th. According to reports from the scene, a car traveling on West 26th Street lost control and struck a pole.

Police said that the driver was a man in his teens who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver received minor injuries on his arm but was not taken to the hospital.