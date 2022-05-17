Millcreek Police are investigating a shooting following a hit and run accident.

According to Millcreek Police, the driver of a Ford sedan hit two other cars that were stopped at a red light near the intersection of Peach St. and Washington Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

The driver of the Ford left the scene and headed south on Peach Street. One of the other drivers involved in the crash followed them into the Millcreek Mall parking lot when the driver of the Ford fired a gun at the people in the other car.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Schupp at 814-838-9515 ext. 500. The investigation is ongoing.