Erie Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of an early morning accident.

That accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 25th Street in Erie.

According to police, two cars crashed head-on while traveling on West 25th Street. That’s when witnesses say the driver of one of the cars attempted to back their car up, but hit a house in the process, before reportedly fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported.

A building inspector was called to the scene to investigate the extent of that damage.

Erie Police are investigating.