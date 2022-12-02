Erie Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of an early morning accident.
That accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 25th Street in Erie.
According to police, two cars crashed head-on while traveling on West 25th Street. That’s when witnesses say the driver of one of the cars attempted to back their car up, but hit a house in the process, before reportedly fleeing on foot.
No injuries were reported.
A building inspector was called to the scene to investigate the extent of that damage.
Erie Police are investigating.