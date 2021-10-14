Driver flees scene of accident after hitting telephone pole, knocking power lines into the roadway

An overnight hit & run accident caused a portion of road to be closed while crews cleaned up the mess.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Hershey Road in Millcreek.

According to reports from the scene, a car struck a telephone pole, knocking it and some power lines into the roadway.

When crews arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle apparently fled the scene on foot.

Hershey Road near Grubb Road was closed for some time while first responders cleared the roadway.

That road has since reopened.

