Driver flees scene of Buffalo Rd. rollover accident

An overnight rollover accident in Erie left police looking for a driver.

The two-car accident was reported around 2 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Buffalo Road. The impact of the crash rolled one of the vehicles onto its side.

Everyone was able to get out of that car. No serious injuries were reported.

According to Erie Police, the driver of one of the cars fled the scene of the accident on foot.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.