Another overnight car accident left a mess for first responders.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of West 19th and Sassafras streets. That’s where an SUV and a minivan collided, sending the out-of-control van through a parking lot, taking out a small tree before crashing into a larger tree.

The driver of the SUV reportedly fled the scene on foot. Police are currently looking for that driver.

The accident is under investigation.