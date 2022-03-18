Another overnight accident in Erie left first responders with a big mess on their hands.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of West 26th and Poplar streets in Erie. That’s where a driver smashed into the back of a trailer, overturning the vehicle.

Once on the scene, fire crews found the car on its roof. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.