A driver reportedly fled the scene of a rollover accident that closed a section of Route 19.

Calls went out for a rollover accident in the 800 block of Route 19, near the intersection of Route 19 and North High Street.

When crews arrived, they found a car that had flipped onto its roof and a telephone pole snapped in half. State police said that the driver fled the scene.

A section of Route 19 was closed between North High and Walnut streets as a result of the downed pole.

Penelec crews were dispatched to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.