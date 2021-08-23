Driver flees the scene of rollover accident in Waterford

First responders in Waterford responded to a rollover accident after homeowners discover an overturned vehicle.

Calls went out for a one car rollover accident just before midnight near the intersection of Swailes & Sedgwick Roads in Waterford.

According to reports from the scene, the driver was nowhere to be found when rescue crews arrived on scene.

State Police are looking into the accident and the whereabouts of the driver involved.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists