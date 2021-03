An accident Wednesday afternoon in Crawford County leads to a driver being removed from a vehicle and life flighted to the hospital.

The accident happened on Conneaut Lake Road at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to reports to the scene, the driver left the road and plunged down an embankment. The driver was taken by ambulance to Port Meadville and then flown to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.