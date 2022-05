One person is hospitalized after crashing into a building Monday night.

The accident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of W. 21st St. According to Erie Police, the driver of the car crashed into another car before running into a building.

The driver who ran into the building was unconscious and taken to the hospital. There is no word at this time on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.