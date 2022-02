Slick roads overnight are being blamed for a semi rollover on I-90.

The accident happened just after midnight near the 25 mile marker. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a semi heading eastbound on I-90 lost control and flipped, landing in the median.

The driver was trapped in the semi as diesel was leaking. Crews worked quickly to free the driver from the wreckage.

The driver suffered minor injuries. The accident is currently under investigation.