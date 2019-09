Around 5 p.m. Monday evening, a wrong way driver lead to a crash on Route 322.

According to Vernon Police on the scene, the car involved was driven by a younger driver and was exiting the plaza.

Instead of following the traffic pattern, which goes right to merge onto Route 322 (Conneaut Lake Road), Police said she took a left into oncoming traffic on the divided highway and hit an SUV.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.