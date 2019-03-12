Driver hits gas instead of brake, tips car into wall on Usonia Avenue Video

A one-car crash in the city of Erie leaves a trail of damage Monday evening.

Erie Police and Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Usonia Avenue just after 8pm Monday. A car was left nose-down in a driveway, leaning against a wall.

Police on scene said it appears the driver hit the gas instead of the brake.

No serious injuries were reported.