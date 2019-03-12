Local News

Driver hits gas instead of brake, tips car into wall on Usonia Avenue

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 12:51 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 12:51 PM EDT

Driver hits gas instead of brake, tips car into wall on Usonia Avenue

A one-car crash in the city of Erie leaves a trail of damage Monday evening. 

Erie Police and Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Usonia Avenue just after 8pm Monday. A car was left nose-down in a driveway, leaning against a wall. 

Police on scene said it appears the driver hit the gas instead of the brake.

No serious injuries were reported.     

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected