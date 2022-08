A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township.

The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane.

By the time the driver saw the horse, it was too late to stop.

The horse suffered serious injuries and the owner was notified.

The driver was not injured during this accident, nor were they charged.