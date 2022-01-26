Driver hits parked car on Liberty St. overnight

A car slammed into a parked car leaving the driver injured overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Liberty Street in Erie.

According to Erie Firefighters, the driver of the car was driving north on Liberty St. when he apparently lost control of his vehicle before hitting a parked car. He was taken to the hospital.

No serious injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.