One person is in police custody following an overnight accident in Erie.

Calls went out for this accident just before midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of West 32nd Street. Erie Police report a driver lost control and collided with a parked car in a driveway.

When first responders arrived on the scene they did not find the driver of the wrecked car. Police, however, did locate him a short time later.

Erie Police are looking into the accident, but say speed may have been a factor in causing the crash.