(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Court paperwork shows the driver involved in the crash that claimed the life of Fuller Hose Fire Co. volunteer firefighter Shawn Giles allegedly consumed alcohol and other drugs the evening before the accident.

Shawn Giles, 53, a volunteer firefighter with the Fuller Hose Co. in North East, was directing traffic in the eastbound center lane of Route 20 when he was struck by an Erie man who was allegedly driving a silver sedan at a high rate of speed through the intersection.

According to court paperwork, Dawann Simmons, 41, of Erie, allegedly told investigators he drank alcohol, smoked marijuana, took gabapentin and Adderall during the evening and early morning hours of August 19 and 20.

Simmons also consented to a blood draw for toxicology but results have not yet been released.

According to court paperwork, Simmons was allegedly traveling on Route 20 on Sunday, August 20, around 12:15 p.m. in the right eastbound lane on his way to his 1 p.m. shift at Welch’s in North East when he saw a vehicle stopped in front of him.

Simmons claims he changed lanes as he approached the stopped vehicle and that’s when the fire policeman jumped in front of his vehicle waving a flag. Simmons reportedly tried to veer out of the way but ultimately struck Giles.

Dashcam footage from a nearby Pennsylvania State Police cruiser allegedly shows Giles standing in the same place directing traffic for several minutes before the incident. It also shows Simmons’ SUV reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in the same lane as Giles and did not appear to slow down prior to fatally striking him.

Giles was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. on Sunday at UPMC Hamot after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

According to police, the PSP patrol vehicles and firefighter vehicles on scene all had their emergency lights on, and the volunteer fire police at the scene were wearing reflective vests.

Simmons is currently being held in the Erie County Prison on a $200,000 bond and faces charges including homicide by vehicle, accident involving death while not licensed, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and reckless driving.