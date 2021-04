ELK CREEK — A man is in serious condition after going off the road along Route 98 and 6N.

According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Once the Edinboro Fire Department arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old man ejected from the vehicle after driving into a ditch.

The victim was transported to UPMC-Hamot in Erie and is currently in serious condition.